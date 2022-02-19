931 everett map

Google Maps

Echo Park --Firefighters freed a woman this afternoon who fell at least 10 feet down a cement-lined shaft at a construction site.

The fall occurred about 3:15 p.m. in the 900 block of North Everett Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

The woman, believed in her mid-20s, had what appeared to be non-life- threatening injuries, Stewart said.

She was rescued from the shaft at 3:49 p.m. and taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, she said.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments