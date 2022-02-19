Echo Park --Firefighters freed a woman this afternoon who fell at least 10 feet down a cement-lined shaft at a construction site.

The fall occurred about 3:15 p.m. in the 900 block of North Everett Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

The woman, believed in her mid-20s, had what appeared to be non-life- threatening injuries, Stewart said.

She was rescued from the shaft at 3:49 p.m. and taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, she said.