Echo Park -- A woman who jumped into Echo Park Lake this morning was taken into custody after police said she was wanted on felony warrants.
Several squad cars were at the lake and an LAPD helicopter overhead for more than an hour as the woman was in the lake.
Police initially responded to reports of a woman disturbing the peace at the lake shortly before 10 am, said an LAPD spokesperson. Paramedics were later called in but left without transporting anyone for treatment.
The woman was eventually removed or taken out of the lake and taken into custody after officers discovered the outstanding warrants, said Lt. Michael Mabie with the LAPD Rampart Division.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.