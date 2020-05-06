Echo Park -- A woman who jumped into Echo Park Lake this morning was taken into custody after police said she was wanted on felony warrants.

Several squad cars were at the lake and an LAPD helicopter overhead for more than an hour as the woman was in the lake.

Police initially responded to reports of a woman disturbing the peace at the lake shortly before 10 am, said an LAPD spokesperson. Paramedics were later called in but left without transporting anyone for treatment.

The woman was eventually removed or taken out of the lake and taken into custody after officers discovered the outstanding warrants, said Lt. Michael Mabie with the LAPD Rampart Division.