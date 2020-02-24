map of sunset and white knoll

A woman was killed and her husband severely injured early this morning in a hit-and-run crash on Sunset Boulevard near Echo Park, authorities said.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard near White Knoll Drive as the couple were leaving Club Bahia nightclub, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.

A few hours later police on Twitter said the woman had died. The man's injuries were described as severe.

The man and woman were not in a crosswalk when they were struck, said Sgt. J. Garcia said.

The vehicle was described as dark, Garcia said. Surveillance video on broadcast media showed a dark sedan striking the couple.

