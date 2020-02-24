A woman was killed and her husband severely injured early this morning in a hit-and-run crash on Sunset Boulevard near Echo Park, authorities said.
It happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard near White Knoll Drive as the couple were leaving Club Bahia nightclub, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.
A few hours later police on Twitter said the woman had died. The man's injuries were described as severe.
The man and woman were not in a crosswalk when they were struck, said Sgt. J. Garcia said.
The vehicle was described as dark, Garcia said. Surveillance video on broadcast media showed a dark sedan striking the couple.
Best video for now. See prior post Veh&Driver. Invest’g still fluid @KCBSKCALDesk @NBCLA @KTLAnewsdesk @ABC7 @FOXLA @KNX1070 @TELEMUNDO52 @estrellatv @LAPDMarcReina pic.twitter.com/Y3Up9E9S2x— LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) February 24, 2020
Please update the last sentence of this article. Since the couple was crossing between the two stop-controlled intersections, they were not required to use a crosswalk under California Vehicle Code 21955.
