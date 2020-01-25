Echo Park -- Authorities asked for the public's help Saturday in finding a 39-year-old homeless man suspected of causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles.
The driver of the allegedly stolen 2019 BMW M4 was traveling westbound on Sunset Boulevard near Douglas Street at 7:45 a.m. Thursday when he veered into the eastbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard and crashed head-on into a 2004 Toyota Corolla, then fled on foot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.
Paramedics took the driver of the Toyota to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. She was identified as 61-year-old Rosa Garcia of Los Angeles, police said
The BMW was reported stolen, Sgt. D. Steussie of the LAPD's Central Traffic Division said. Investigators were able to identify the suspect because he left his wallet and driver license behind, Steussie said. The suspect was identified as Ilya Foks. Police said he is from Los Angeles, likely homeless and is known to hang out in West Hollywood, Echo Park and Silver Lake.
Foks is white, 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt with a gray sweater, black pants with NBA logos, white and black Jordan brand high top shoes and carrying a brown bag, police said.
This is the second fatal hit-and-run to take place at the same intersection in the past month. On Dec. 19, a 60-year-old pedestrian who was apparently running after a bus was killed after being struck by a driver who fled the scene.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Foks was asked to call Central Traffic Division Detective Jose De Leon at 213-833-3713 or 213-256-4844 or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
This story has been updated with new information about the crash and suspect.
Video of the Fatal Hit&Run susp, see reward bulletin. @KCBSKCALDesk @NBCLA @KTLAnewsdesk @ABC7 @FOXLA @KNX1070 @LANow @LaOpinionLA @TELEMUNDO52 @estrellatv @Univision34LA @TheEastsiderLA @bikinginla @LAPDRampart @NortheastArea @LAPDCentralArea @LAPDHITANDRUN pic.twitter.com/n55yirq601— LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) January 25, 2020
Perhaps the homeless man was standing in the street which caused the BMW to swerve to miss him? We need more clarification, the current wording doesn't make any sense.
Your article doesnt make sense - are you saying the homeless man was driving the BMW???
Yes, hard to believe. But that's what police are saying.
why hard to believe? There are in fact “professional” homeless people who make six figure salaries by pan handling. Everytime I see some dummy commuter handing out cash to them, I shake my head at their naivety. But I guess, just do whatever makes you feel good about yourself
