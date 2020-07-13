Echo Park - A woman was left in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Super 8 Motel at Sunset Boulevard and Vin Scully Avenue, police confirmed today.

The suspect is described as a male Latino, about 38 years old. He was involved in an argument with the victim, a 31-year-old Black woman. The suspect then shot the victim once, according to the LAPD's Public Information Office

The suspect fled the location in a vehicle to an unknown location. The L.A. Fire Department transported the victim to local area hospital in critical condition.

Alerts posted on the Citizen app and forwarded to The Eastsider said first-responders found the victim conscious and breathing.

The incident occurred at about 8:51 a.m. The shooting was not gang related, police said.