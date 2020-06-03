Echo Park -- In addition to the nightly serenade and tribute for frontline workers, there has been a new soundtrack booming across the northern hills of Echo Park and Elysian Heights.
Over the weekend, as civil unrest and George Floyd protests broke out across Los Angeles, a recording of Martin Luther King's “I Have A Dream .... ” speech played loudly over the neighborhood.
Since then, different recordings have also been heard across the hills, according to residents.
It's not clear who is blasting MLK and other recordings across the neighborhood, but it has made an impact on many.
"Went out for a quick hike before curfew and suddenly heard the voice of the MLK echoing through the hills," said one woman. "Someone played his entire speech from the mall. It was beautiful. But also incredibly sad. So little has changed in the last 50 years."
MLK playing on surround loud speakers echoing in the hills of echo park pic.twitter.com/napvtEITk8— Katie Malia (@kathrynmalia) May 31, 2020
I’m staying in Echo Park tonight and someone is blasting MLK’s “We Shall Overcome” speech. Over and over. It’s bouncing off the hills. It’s so powerful. People are cheering and I’m in tears. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/OKOMnBAgqm— Alex Gervasi (@AlexontheMic) June 1, 2020
The guy who does the nightly music and speeches is off Donaldson St. in echo park with a loudspeaker on his roof. ♥️
