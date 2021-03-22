El Sereno - Ascot Hills Park - more than 90 acres of unadorned, unpretentious acres of grass, hills, brush and hiking trails - will be getting a new nature and information center.
“The intended purpose of the nature center is to serve as a starting point or trailhead for park users to become oriented with the park before they venture out onto the park’s network of hiking trails,” according to a staff report to the Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners.
The board approved allocating $120,000 for the kiosks and signage, as well as for decomposed granite paving, concrete edging, and an accessible path of travel with a concrete curb ramp.
Ascot Hills Park is located in the southwestern corner of El Sereno, and features sprawling paths, including a 2.1 mile loop trail. The hilltops offer a 360-degree panorama of Alhambra and South Pasadena, and Los Angeles, including a clear, close view view of Downtown.
It tends to get favorably reviewed for being an open, green space in the middle of an urban setting.
