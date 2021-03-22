Ascot Hills Park

El Sereno - Ascot Hills Park - more than 90 acres of unadorned, unpretentious acres of grass, hills, brush and hiking trails - will be getting a new nature and information center.

“The intended purpose of the nature center is to serve as a starting point or trailhead for park users to become oriented with the park before they venture out onto the park’s network of hiking trails,” according to a staff report to the Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners.

The board approved allocating $120,000 for the kiosks and signage, as well as for decomposed granite paving, concrete edging, and an accessible path of travel with a concrete curb ramp.

Ascot Hills Park is located in the southwestern corner of El Sereno, and features sprawling paths, including a 2.1 mile loop trail. The hilltops offer a 360-degree panorama of Alhambra and South Pasadena, and Los Angeles, including a clear, close view view of Downtown.

It tends to get favorably reviewed for being an open, green space in the middle of an urban setting.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments