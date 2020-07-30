El Sereno - A 20-year-old man was shot to death last week in the 4200 block of Lowell Ave.

Dominic Holden was found with gunshot wounds on July 23 at about 7:20 p.m. Police said he was declared deceased at the scene by the L.A. Fire Department.

No description has been given of the suspect or suspects.

The victim was identified by his mother Kissy Martinez, who said he lived with her in Oceanside. Holden had been unemployed recently because of the coronavirus, she said in an interview with The Eastsider.

Martinez said she did not know why Holden was in El Sereno. The last she heard from him was at 6:45 p.m. that day, about a half an hour before he died.