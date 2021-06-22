El Sereno - A proposed housing development on a tree-dotted hillside is moving forward after a decade of changes and opposition from residents.

Construction on 42 small-lot homes on a hillside at Eastern Avenue and Lombardy Boulevard, could possibly start in one-and-a-half or two years, the developer said.

Currently going under the name “Vista El Sereno,” all of the three- to four-bedroom homes will sell at market rates, and will be fee simple (i.e., not condominiums), according to Gordon Jones, the senior managing director for Southern California, at The True Life Companies.

Developers who are able to take advantage of the city's small lot ordinance can squeeze more homes into small lots than would typically be allowed. But in the case of Vista El Sereno, those small lots will be big enough for backyards, said the developer

“The homes have rear yard space and side yard setbacks, offering lots of natural light for each home,” Jones said.

L.A. City Council approved zoning change for Vista El Sereno

The City Council earlier this month approved a zoning change to clear the way for Vista El Sereno over the objections of several residents. Many expressed concerns about increased traffic congestion, loss of open space, gentrification and other issues.

"The project will not provide housing that is affordable to El Sereno residents, instead it will cause housing prices to rise further, leading to further gentrification in my neighborhood," said one person identified as Liz M. in public comments filed with the City Council.

Efforts to develop this site date back to at least 2013, when Bancomer Construction and City Terrace LLC proposed a mixed-use project that would have included a school for 530 students, 20 apartments, a parking garage and a corner cafe.

But that project ran up against negative reaction from community stakeholders, who said the development would have been too large and would not fit the character of the neighborhood.

About 30% of Vista El Sereno will remain open space

Plans for 42 small-lot homes were subsequently filed in 2015, and conditionally approved by the Department of City Planning in March 2020.

The homes will be two or three stories tall, each with a two-car garage. Thirty-eight of the 42 homes will have driveways.

About 30 percent of the five-acre development site will remain as open space, according to True Life’s website.

The company is not yet in a position to estimate the combined development and construction costs, at least until the civil plans are complete.