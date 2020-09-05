A $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the killer of a 25-year-old man in El Sereno has been extended, police said Friday.
Victor Duenas Jr. was fatally shot about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2016 while he was on his front porch in the 4700 block of Grey Drive, in a residential area near Huntington Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds from the street, and Duenas was hit in the back by gunfire while he was walking into his home, police said.
Duenas was pronounced dead at the scene, and no suspect has been identified, according to police.
The Los Angeles City Council approved extending the $50,000 reward on Aug. 4 for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting. The original reward was issued in 2017.
Anyone with information was urged to call Detective Sergio Carrero- Ortiz, Central Bureau Homicide, at 213-996-4118. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.
