EL SERENO  --  A 50-year-old man was shot to death early this morning.

Officers sent to Klamath Place and Eastern Avenue at 12:53 a.m. and found Miguel Perez, whose city of residence was unknown, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Perez died at the scene, police said. Authorities withheld his name, pending notification of his relatives.

Police said there was no information on a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

