El Sereno -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire night in the 4700 block of N. Hillsdale Drive.

The blaze inside a three-story hillside home was reported at 7:48 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Firefighters had to ventilate the rooftop while they battled the flames inside the house, Prange said.

The department sent 30 firefighters to the scene and extinguished the flames in under 20 minutes, he said.

Firefighters also rescued a victim from the house who refused to accept medical treatment from paramedics, he said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation