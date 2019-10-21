El Sereno -- About 40 blind and visually impaired youth headed to Cal State L.A. on Saturday to participate in Cane Quest, an orientation and mobility contest that also exposes kids to a college environment.

Students grades 3 to 12 explored the campus, walked nearby streets and boarded a bus as part of the 10th annual contest organized by the Braille Institute of East Hollywood.

The event was designed to help develop the ability of students to identify their surroundings, detect vehicles and get from one location to another safely without the use of sight by using their canes and hearing.

Parents were invited to attend workshops to learn about accessibility resources available to students and families in colleges and universities.