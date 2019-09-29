El Sereno -- The LAPD is investigating the discovery of a body in the trunk of a burning vehicle last night as a homicide.

Fire officials were called at about midnight to the 4500 block of Browne Avenue near Our Lady of Guadalupe School about a vehicle on fire.

When the fire was doused, firefighters discovered the body in the trunk of the car.

"The victim was unidentifiable," said Sgt. Art Gallegos of the Hollenbeck Division. "We have very little information."