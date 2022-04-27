El Sereno -- The man whose body was found on the Wilson High campus on Monday is reportedly that of a former FBI informant, according to media reports.

The county coroner's website identified the man as 46-year-old Valentin Broeksmit. But the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending additional studies and tests, according to a coroner spokesperson.

Broeksmit reportedly assisted federal investigators as they probed connections between former President Donald Trump and the German banking giant, Deutsche Bank, says CBS Los Angeles.

Broeksmit, whose late father had been an executive at Deutsche Bank, was a character in a book, "Dark Towers", about the bank written by New York Times finance editor David Enrich, who wrote the book Dark Tower.

"This is terrible news," Enrich tweeted on Tuesday. "Val was a longtime source of mine and the main character in my book. We had a complicated relationship, but this is just devastating to hear."

Investigative reporter Scott Stedman said Broeksmit provided journalists evidence of Deutsche Bank's ties to Russia. "It is very sad," Stedman tweeted. "I don’t suspect foul play. Val struggled with drugs on and off."

Broeksmit's body was found Monday morning on the hilltop campus on Multnomah Street by a cleaning crew. He was described as a transient in initial reports. School police said they could not determine how the man got on campus.