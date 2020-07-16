Eastside 911 fire placeholder

El Sereno - Firefighters today extinguished a fire that scorched less than an acre of brush.

The fire was reported near the 4300 block of East Multnomah Street about 10:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The flames were controlled within about a half hour. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.

Some firefighters remained on scene mopping up.

