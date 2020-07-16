El Sereno - Firefighters today extinguished a fire that scorched less than an acre of brush.
The fire was reported near the 4300 block of East Multnomah Street about 10:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The flames were controlled within about a half hour. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.
Some firefighters remained on scene mopping up.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.