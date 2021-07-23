El Sereno - Graduation day finally arrived at Cal State L.A.
The first of 20 commencement ceremonies was held on Wednesday under a large white canopy at Reeder Field, the campus baseball stadium.
Since last year's commencement was canceled amid the pandemic, this year's ceremonies will honor more than 6,500 graduates from the class of 2021 and 2020
The ceremonies had originally been scheduled for the Rose Bowl on May 29. But the school postponed the event amid student complaints about not being able to bring guests, walk the stage or hear their names called out as part of pandemic precautions.
The rescheduled event had many of the trapping of a traditional commencement: gowns, tassels, hoods and caps. But there were also mandatory face masks. And students and their guests must have been either vaccinated or had a negative COVID-19 test.
