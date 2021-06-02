El Sereno - Cal State LA has rescheduled its graduation ceremony for late July, after a previously scheduled commencement was canceled amid student complaints about not being able to bring guests, walk the stage or hear their names called out as part of pandemic precautions.
The outdoor ceremonies for the class of 2021 and 2020 will now be held on July 21, 23, 26 and 29 at Reeder Field, the campus baseball stadium that will be outfitted with extra seating and shade structures, according to a campus statement released late last week. Each graduate will be able to invite two guests.
"During the ceremony, your name will be called and you will have the opportunity to walk across the stage and have your photo taken," said the statement. "Our ceremonies will also include a graduation address, music, and the turning of the tassels. Hooding will not take place at these ceremonies."
Students and guests will be required to wear face coverings and have been vaccinated or have had a negative COVID-19 test.
The original ceremony had been scheduled for the Rose Bowl on May 29. But the university met with a backlash from students upset about the limitations, the University Times reported. Upset students expressed their disappointment on ABC News and Telemundo.
Last year's ceremony was cancelled during the early months of the pandemic.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.