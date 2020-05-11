El Sereno -- A new walk-up coronavirus testing site has opened at Cal State L.A. as part of a network of sites offering free tests across L.A. County.

The site in the Rongxiang Xu Bioscience Innovation Center Testing will be available to eligible L.A. County residents from 7 am until 7 pm, Monday through Friday. Appointments are required and can be schedule through the Los Angeles County COVID-19 testing website. Those without internet access may call 2-1-1 and speak with an operator about testing.

People with COVID-19 symptoms and certain critical front-line workers who deal with the public will be given priority for same- or next-day testing.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Los Angeles County and the Governor’s Office on this important initiative,” said Cal State LA President William A. Covino. “This testing site allows Cal State LA to use its resources during this pandemic to help protect the health and safety of the public.”

Unlike at drive-up sites, visitors to the Cal State LA testing site will walk inside the building to receive the test. Parking is now permitted on the west side of Paseo Rancho Castilla for testing site visitors only.

The Rongxiang Xu Bioscience Innovation Center will soon house the Cal State LA BioSpace Incubator.