Cal State Los Angeles President William A. Covino

El Sereno -- Cal State Los Angeles President William A. Covino announced today he will retire at the end of this academic year.

Covino has served as president since 2013 and worked for more than 40 years in higher education. In a statement, Covino said he was honored to have held the role.

