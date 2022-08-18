El Sereno -- Cal State Los Angeles President William A. Covino announced today he will retire at the end of this academic year.
Covino has served as president since 2013 and worked for more than 40 years in higher education. In a statement, Covino said he was honored to have held the role.
"To offer students a transformative education, one that forever changes their lives, the lives of their families, and their communities, is a high aspiration," Covino said. "At Cal State LA, we hit the mark day after day, year after year."
Covino's retirement will be effective at the end of June 2023, and the university will begin a nationwide search for his successor.
During his tenure, CSULA climbed more than 70 spots in the west region in U.S. News and World Report rankings, according to the university. It also ranked as the top school in the nation for upward mobility in 2017, according to an Equality of Opportunity Project research study.
But in May, some faculty members said Covino should resign and the college's academic senate approved a resolution expressing no confidence in him after Melina Abdulla, a professor and Black Lives Matter activist, was forcibly removed during a mayoral debate on campus.
Covino, the seventh president in CSULA history, previously served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Fresno State and provost at Stanislaus State.
