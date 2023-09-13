Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
El Sereno -- The California State University Board of Trustees appointed Berenecea Johnson Eanes to be the new president of Cal State Los Angeles, the university announced today.
Eanes, who currently serves as president of York College, City University of New York, will become Cal State LA's first female president when she assumed her new post on Jan. 8.
"I am honored to join this outstanding university and its vibrant and diverse campus community," Eanes said. "I look forward to engaging and collaborating with Cal State LA's talented students, staff and faculty to continue the institution's journey to new heights in student success, research, scholarship and creative activity, and community engagement."
Eanes succeeds Interim President Leroy Morishita, who served in the role since the retirement of President William Covino at the end of July 2023. Eanes will be in charge of a school with approximately 26,000 students.
Eanes has served as president of York College since 2020 following a one-year interim appointment, where she provides strategic leadership and council to approximately 1,100 faculty, staff and administrators, while overseeing a $91 million budget. She has also served as a professor in the school's Department of Social Work since 2019.
The appointment marks a return to the CSU for Eanes, who previously served as vice president for student affairs at Cal State Fullerton from 2012- 19.
Eanes is widely published in the field of social work and has served as a faculty member or administrator at various institutions, including Columbia University, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Morehouse College, Georgia State University, Clark Atlanta University, Hamilton College and Teach for Africa, Ethiopia.
She earned a bachelor's degree in public health from Dillard University, a master's in social work from Boston University and her doctorate in social work from Clark Atlanta University.
Eane's appointment coincided the CSU Board of Trustees decision to raise tuition by 6% annually for five years beginning in 2024-25.
