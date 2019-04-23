EL SERENO -- Cal State L.A. and public health officials are looking for patrons and staff who might have been exposed to measles earlier this month at the university library.

Persons might have been exposed between 11 am and 3 pm on April 11. Officials did not say if the exposure was the result of a staff member or library patron. "Public Health has determined that there is no known current risk related to measles at the library at this time," said a university statement.

Measles Symptoms L.A. County Public Health says these are the most common symptoms: High Fever (over 101°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red watery eyes

A rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body

Persons with measles are contagious from 4 days before until 4 days after the rash appears

The giant university library is one of five sites across L.A. County where exposure to measles might have occured, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. There have been five confirmed reports of measles cases among L.A. County residents so far this year, said officials.

“We will likely see additional measles cases in Los Angeles County, so it is important if you or someone you know has the symptoms of measles or has been exposed to measles to contact your healthcare provider by phone right away before seeking treatment,” said County Health Officer Muntu Davis in a statement.

Officials are trying to reach individuals who may have been exposed at the university library and other locations to assess their condition.

"The measles virus can be transmitted from one person to another up to 4 days before the onset of rash," said a county press release. "About 90% of people who have never been immunized against measles become ill 7-21 days after exposure."