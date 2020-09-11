El Sereno -- Cal State L.A. and the rest of the CSU system will continue with predominantly online instruction for the academic term beginning in January, officials announced Thursday.

California State University system Chancellor Timothy White said he wanted to make the announcement early so students and staff will have plenty of time to prepare.

"This decision is the only responsible one available to us at this time," White said. "And it is the only one that supports our twin North Stars of safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, students and communities, as well as enabling degree progression for the largest number of students."

White said the CSU's 23 campuses will publish lists of course offerings in the coming weeks so students can select classes and campuses can allocate resources to meet student demand.

"We all agree that the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is paramount," said Cal State LA president William A. Covino in a statement. "Providing virtual instruction will enable our students to continue to make progress toward their degrees."

CSU officials noted that the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission, the accrediting body for all CSU campuses, must approve distance-learning plans for courses previously approved for on-site instruction.

White said all campuses will continue following protocols they established for the fall term, allowing flexibility for the possible offering of in-person classes at campuses that may be located in areas less impacted by the coronavirus after the new year.