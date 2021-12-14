CalStateLA GE mens soccer 1500.jpg

El Sereno -- The Cal State LA men's soccer team won its first ever NCAA Division II national championship this weekend.

The Golden Eagles captured the title after a 1-0 victory over the University of Charleston at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The national championship is the eighth from any sport in school history and Cal State LA’s first since 1981.

“We know how hard it is to get to the national final, even to the Final Four,” said senior captain David Elizaga. “We did it last year and ended up losing to the same team that we played today. Winning it this year and winning it in our senior year, it’s an incredible feeling. We have no words to describe it.”

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments