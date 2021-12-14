El Sereno -- The Cal State LA men's soccer team won its first ever NCAA Division II national championship this weekend.

The Golden Eagles captured the title after a 1-0 victory over the University of Charleston at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The national championship is the eighth from any sport in school history and Cal State LA’s first since 1981.

“We know how hard it is to get to the national final, even to the Final Four,” said senior captain David Elizaga. “We did it last year and ended up losing to the same team that we played today. Winning it this year and winning it in our senior year, it’s an incredible feeling. We have no words to describe it.”