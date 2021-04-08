Update @ 11:09 am: It appears the walk-ups without appointments are no longer being accepted today after a spike in demand, say ABC7. LA Times reports that no-appointment, walk-ups may be available later in the week.

El Sereno - Hundreds of people lined up early at Cal State Los Angeles' mass vaccination site today after word spread that COVID-19 shots were available without an appointment.

But by mid-morning site managers were turning people away, citing a surge that gobbled up available doses.

The governor's Office of Emergency Services said Wednesday that many appointments for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine were going unfilled at the site -- creating a surplus of vaccines, according to the L.A. Times and other reports.

As a result, anyone 18 or older can to line up without an appointment between Thursday and Sunday at the federally run Cal State LA site for a shot if vaccine supplies are available.

However, persons who made appointments will still be given priority over walk-ups, said the L.A. Times.

"To the extent to which appointments go unfilled, there may be a limited number of appointments available as walk ups for individuals 18+ between tomorrow (Thursday) and continuing through Sunday when management of the site transfers to the city," Brian Ferguson, a spokesman with the Office of Emergency Services, told CBS Los Angeles.

In response to that invitation, people began lining up at the site hours before it opened at 9 a.m. Things appeared to be going smoothly initially, but by 10 a.m., people were being turned away.

The announcement comes a few days before the City of LA takes over the campus vaccination center, which was opened as a pilot-project by the federal and state government, on Monday.