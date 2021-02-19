El Sereno -- A woman who led officers on a chase in a stolen van was taken into custody today, along with another motorist who gave her a ride in a car at the tail end of the pursuit.

The chase, which involved Alhambra and Los Angeles police officers, ended shortly after 11 a.m. when the pair surrendered to authorities in a residential neighborhood.

About 90 minutes earlier, officers could be seen chasing a white van on surface streets in the El Sereno area, and then on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway before going along various surface streets in the downtown Los Angeles area and back into the El Sereno area.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the van stopped near Norwich and Sheffield avenues, where the driver got out carrying a bag. But she quickly got back into the van and drove off when an officer drove up to the vehicle in a patrol car.

About 10:55 a.m., the van stopped in a residential neighborhood near Pueblo Avenue and Gambier Street, and the driver got out and jumped into the passenger side of a car whose driver then took off, with officers trailing behind.

Officers then followed the car to the area of Warwick Avenue and Martin Street, where the vehicle stopped and the driver got out and surrendered, followed a short time later by the passenger.

The suspects' names were not immediately available.