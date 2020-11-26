El Sereno -- Several people were detained Wednesday night by authorities after being removed from abandoned Caltrans-owned homes as dozens of housing activists surrounded officers as they took the persons into custody.

Video from the scene showed dozens of protesters surrounding California Highway Patrol officers near Sheffield Avenue and Poplar Boulevard as officers went into the homes to remove people who had broken in. An unlawful assembly was declared by the CHP at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The homes were previously scheduled to be demolished to make way for an extension of the Long Beach (710) Freeway. That plan was canceled due to backlash from residents.

Dozens of California Highway Patrol officers Wednesday evening faced off with housing rights activists at an El Sereno neighborhood where vacant Caltrans-owned homes were being occupied. https://t.co/fPsQ4bh9ue pic.twitter.com/GPWP7Qr7X6 — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) November 26, 2020

A video posted on YouTube purported to be from the group Reclaim and Rebuild Our Community includes a message to Gov. Gavin Newsom telling him that families have moved into several of the homes, claiming the families have been living in cars and are now "sheltering in place" inside the homes.

"We feel that amid the global pandemic it is irresponsible and inhumane for our state to be hoarding over 170 homes," Claudia Lara of Reclaim and Rebuild Our Community told NBC4 Wednesday evening.

It's not clear how many people were detained or how many of them were tenants or activists who had occupied the vacant homes on Wednesday night.

The sheriffs just used a battering ram to break into a house in order to violently drag poor people out of their shelter. There is a child in the house pic.twitter.com/2f43aRpgO6 — People's City Council - Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) November 26, 2020

The scene on Wednesday night was reminiscent of what took place in March when housing activists took over and in some cases moved into the Caltrans-owned properties.

Earlier this month, Caltrans agreed to lease 22 of the properties to the city's housing authority for three years to those without permanent housing, LAist reported. One of the families who began squatting in the Caltrans homes in March was moved into the homes now managed by the housing authority.

"Vacant homes along the State Route 710 that were broken into are unsafe and uninhabitable for occupants," said a Caltrans statement provided to KNX-1070. "As such, Caltrans requested the CHP remove trespassers to that the properties can be re-secured and boarded up."

Before 11 p.m., officers formed a skirmish line along Sheffield Avenue as protesters stood nearby, some yelling at officers and some approaching the line before being pushed back by authorities.