alhambra ave fire

Smoke from the El Sereno warehouse fire as seen from Highland Park.

El Sereno -- More than 100 firefighters spent nearly two hours battling a major emergency fire that broke out this afternoon in a commercial building in the 4900 block of Alhambra Avenue, said the LA Fire Department.

Clouds of thick black smoke that were visible for miles around rose from the large, warehouse-like building and nearby streets were closed during the evening commute. 

One LAFD Firefighter sustained a shoulder injury in the final minutes of the battle, but no other injuries were reported. All workers in and near the building have been accounted for, said the LAFD.

There was no information about what sparked the fire, which began after 5 pm.

One of more street lanes will remain closed in the area until a cleanup and investigation are completed.

This story was updated at 8 pm

el sereno fire smoke

Thick black smoke from the fire on Alhambra Avenue is visible for miles around.

Large Warehouse Fire @CitizenApp

Brawley St & Alhambra Ave 5:24:43 PM PDT

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments