El Sereno -- More than 100 firefighters spent nearly two hours battling a major emergency fire that broke out this afternoon in a commercial building in the 4900 block of Alhambra Avenue, said the LA Fire Department.

Clouds of thick black smoke that were visible for miles around rose from the large, warehouse-like building and nearby streets were closed during the evening commute.

One LAFD Firefighter sustained a shoulder injury in the final minutes of the battle, but no other injuries were reported. All workers in and near the building have been accounted for, said the LAFD.

There was no information about what sparked the fire, which began after 5 pm.

One of more street lanes will remain closed in the area until a cleanup and investigation are completed.

This story was updated at 8 pm