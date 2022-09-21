El Sereno -- A week ago, Facebook groups in El Sereno and neighboring Alhambra were abuzz about a rare deer sighting.
One Alhambra Facebook user spotted a deer while walking her dog on Sixth Street Tuesday morning. Another said a co-worker saw the animal on Main Street near Marengo Avenue: "The poor baby was really scared ... didn't know where to go and ran off."
Several hours later, in El Sereno,Audry Horchata came across a deer in the alley near Valley Boulevard and Beatie Place, she told The Eastsider. Once the deer emerged from the alley, it panicked and ran toward Valley Boulevard and the train tracks, said Horchata, who lives nearby.
By 6 pm, Horchata had posted a photo and appealed for help on an El Sereno Facebook group: "If anyone knows how to bring her back home please do so😢 she was scared and thirsty, I'm afraid she'll pass out due to heat exhaustion."
"We have to try and find her before the coyotes get her," said one El Sereno Facebook user. "Poor baby was so out of its element ... never seen a deer in an alley in El Sereno," said another.
Soon after, a different Facebook user posted a video of a deer, panting and bleeding, on the ground between Valley Boulevard and the train tracks, about a 1-1/2 miles west of where Horchata saw it. A follow-up video showed a lifeless animal.
It appears it was the same deer that had been seen earlier in the day. "I'm so, so sorry no one was there to help this poor baby," said a Facebook user.
Horchata said the deer's death should serve as a lesson.
"It's an important yet sad story about when wildlife comes into the city, and we're not prepared to be careful with it."
