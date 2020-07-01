El Sereno -- A fire broke out in a second-floor unit of an apartment building Tuesday evening, but 34 firefighters extinguished it in about 25 minutes without any injuries.
The fire was reported about 7:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Hyde Street, near Warwick Avenue, and spread into the building's walls, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.