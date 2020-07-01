El Sereno -- A fire broke out in a second-floor unit of an apartment building Tuesday evening, but 34 firefighters extinguished it in about 25 minutes without any injuries.

The fire was reported about 7:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Hyde Street, near Warwick Avenue, and spread into the building's walls, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.