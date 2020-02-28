El Sereno -- A man working at a construction site fell about 20 feet this afternoon and suffered multiple fractures.

The fall happened about 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of East Esmeralda Street, near Huntington Drive, in El Sereno, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The approximately 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Humphrey said.

Further information was not immediately released.