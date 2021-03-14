El Sereno - A 52-year-old man was hospitalized this afternoon after his car slammed into the side of a traffic light pole and a portion of an empty restaurant patio, according to the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Eastern Avenue when it crashed at the corner of Eastern and Gambier Street at about 4:15 p.m., according to authorities.

The driver had to be extricated from the car by firefighters using the jaws of life, the LAPD Central Traffic Division said on Twitter.

The man was taken to a hospital with severe injuries but was reported to be in stable condition, according to the LAPD.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

