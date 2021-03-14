El Sereno - A 52-year-old man was hospitalized this afternoon after his car slammed into the side of a traffic light pole and a portion of an empty restaurant patio, according to the LAPD Central Traffic Division.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Eastern Avenue when it crashed at the corner of Eastern and Gambier Street at about 4:15 p.m., according to authorities.
The driver had to be extricated from the car by firefighters using the jaws of life, the LAPD Central Traffic Division said on Twitter.
The man was taken to a hospital with severe injuries but was reported to be in stable condition, according to the LAPD.
The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.