5300 valley boulevard

El Sereno -- A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition this afternoon after a crash on Valley Boulevard.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 3:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Valley Boulevard, near Bullard Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim was freed from the car and taken to a trauma center, the fire department and the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Her age was not available.

It was not immediately clear if all drivers remained at the scene.

Tags

Load comments