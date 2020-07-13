El Sereno -- A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition this afternoon after a crash on Valley Boulevard.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 3:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Valley Boulevard, near Bullard Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim was freed from the car and taken to a trauma center, the fire department and the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Her age was not available.

It was not immediately clear if all drivers remained at the scene.