El Sereno - Gerardo Ambrocio worked hard right up until the moment he died.
Ambrocio was a landscaper struck and killed last month when a car rode up onto a center median along Huntington Drive. He was 31.
"He wanted to give our son a better future," said Jessica Corrales, the mother of Ambrocio's seven-year-old son, Gerald.
Born in Oaxaca, Mexico, Ambrocio first came to the United States in 2015. He started working for BMC Landscaping, a city contractor, six years ago, according to Julio Torres, director of the El Sereno office of City Councilmember Kevin de Leon.
Ambrocio lived alone in Covina. He liked video games and off-roading and rooted for the Real Madrid soccer team. But mostly, he worked to support his family: His son and Corrales, who live in the Los Angeles area, and his father, who died last month. Ambrocio himself was an only child.
On the afternoon of September 28, Ambrocio and the landscaping crew were doing regular weekly maintenance on the wide, grassy median when the crash occurred.
Ambrocio died instantly. The driver was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, said Detective Juan Campos with the LAPD Central Traffic Division.
Torres, whose office is near the crash scene, has set up a Go Fund Me page to cover Ambrocio’s funeral expenses, and the LAPD is trying to connect his son’s mother with government assistance for victims, Torres said.
"Gerardo loved taking Gerald to the lake so they can feed the ducks," Corrales said. "He was a great father to our son. Always going beyond so our son had everything he needed. One thing they enjoyed doing together was playing video games. My son misses him deeply."
Assistant Editor
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
