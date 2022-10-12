Gerardo Ambrocio with his son, Gerald

The victim, Gerardo Ambrocio, and his seven-year-old son.

El Sereno - Gerardo Ambrocio worked hard right up until the moment he died.

Ambrocio was a landscaper struck and killed last month when a car rode up onto a center median along Huntington Drive. He was 31.

