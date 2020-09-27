El Sereno -- An apartment fire this morning left seven people temporarily displaced.

The 109 firefighters dispatched at 11:33 a.m. to 2400 block of Endicott Street had the fire out within 51 minutes of their arrival, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Flames were in two structures that were in close proximity, Humphrey said: an L-shaped, two-story apartment building and a one-story home nested within the crook of the L.

"Preliminary reports indicate the fire started in the one-story structure and extended to the two-story building," he said.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the residents, said LAFD.

