El Sereno -- A man was fatally shot in the carport of his apartment complex Monday night in what police say is an apparent gang-related shooting.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Monterey Road shortly after 9 pm and found a 38-year-old Latino man with gunshot wounds, according to a statement issued by the L.A. Police Department.

The victim was approached in the carport by a male suspect and was shot several times, said LAPD.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene.

No other details were available at this time.