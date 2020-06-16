El Sereno -- A man was fatally shot in the carport of his apartment complex Monday night in what police say is an apparent gang-related shooting.
Police were called to the 3800 block of Monterey Road shortly after 9 pm and found a 38-year-old Latino man with gunshot wounds, according to a statement issued by the L.A. Police Department.
The victim was approached in the carport by a male suspect and was shot several times, said LAPD.
Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene.
No other details were available at this time.
