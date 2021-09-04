El Sereno -- A fire that started in a garage spread to a nearby structure on Van Horne Avenue this afternoon.
The fire was reported at 2:09 p.m. in the 4000 block of Van Horne, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.
When firefighters arrived, the garage and a vehicle were fully involved in flames, which spread to the exposed eves of the building, Stewart said.
The 65 firefighters put out the flames in 30 minutes, she said.
The extent of damage to the building was not available, she said. No injuries were reported.
House Fire in Sierra Vista @CitizenApp4301 Van Horne Ave 2:15:55 PM PDT
