Eastside 911 fire placeholder

El Sereno -- A fire that started in a garage spread to a nearby structure on Van Horne Avenue this afternoon.

The fire was reported at 2:09 p.m. in the 4000 block of Van Horne, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

When firefighters arrived, the garage and a vehicle were fully involved in flames, which spread to the exposed eves of the building, Stewart said.

The 65 firefighters put out the flames in 30 minutes, she said.

The extent of damage to the building was not available, she said. No injuries were reported.

House Fire in Sierra Vista @CitizenApp

4301 Van Horne Ave 2:15:55 PM PDT

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments