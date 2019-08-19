El Sereno -- A suspect died after an exchange of gunfire with police officers Sunday night, police said.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Lombardy Boulevard and Alhambra Avenue, Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section said.

A patrol vehicle from the Hollenbeck Station was stopped at the intersection when the male suspect with a handgun fired on officers, Madison said.

The suspect ran westbound through an alley, exiting at Belleglade Avenue where there was an exchange of gunfire and more shots were fired as he continued eastbound on Alhambra Avenue, Madison said.

Paramedics took the wounded suspect to a hospital where he died, the officer said. The suspect, described as a Latino, was not identified. KTLA said he was in his 30s.

No officers were injured in the shootout and a handgun was recovered at the scene, he said.

A bullet hole was found in a police car, Madison said.

Google Maps showed that traffic on Alhambra Avenue and Lombardy Boulevard was extremely slow this morning near the site of the initial shooting.