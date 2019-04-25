New Eastside Listings
More than five dozen homes, condos apartments and other properties went on the market during the past week. Here’s a sample of what’s new on the market:
- El Sereno: 4-bedroom/2-bath hilltop home. $749,000
- Silver Lake: 2-bedroom/1.5 bathroom traditional. $1,295,000
- Mount Washington: Remodeled 3-bedroom canyon bungalow. $750,000.
New Listings By Neighborhood:
- Atwater Village
- Boyle Heights
- Cypress Park
- Eagle Rock
- East Los Angeles
- Echo Park
- El Sereno
- Glassell Park
- Highland Park
- Monterey Hills/ North El Sereno
- Mount Washington
- Silver Lake
