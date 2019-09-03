El Sereno -- A man was killed crossing the street Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, police said.

The victim, a 62-year-old Latino male, was crossing in the 4500 block of Huntington Drive North at Topaz Street at about 8:40 pm when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Huntington, said LAPD spokesperson Lizeth Lomeli.

The victim was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a white vehicle, according to the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

The driver did not stop to administer aid to the injured pedestrian and fled east on Huntington, Lomeli said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

City News Service contributed to this story