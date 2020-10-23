El Sereno - Los Angeles police were searching today for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously hurt a 75-year-old pedestrian.
The man was struck about 6:50 p.m. Thursday as he was crossing Bullard Avenue near Alhambra Avenue, according to Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The driver got out of his vehicle but then got back in and fled the scene, the LAPD reported. The suspect then headed westbound on Alhambra Avenue from Bullard Avenue.
The driver is described as a Latino man between the ages of 30 and 40 who was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. His vehicle was described as a 2000-2010 white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with power washing equipment in the back, Cooper said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department took the victim to a hospital, according to Cooper. The victim was reported in critical condition but stable, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact LAPD Central Traffic Division Detective Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or 31480@lapd.online. The public can also call the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746.
Update: The LAPD Central Traffic Division has identified the victim as El Sereno resident Guillermo Antonio Cartagena.
Family has giving us permission, Guillermo Antonio Cartagena 75yrs old of El Sereno, a dad, a husband, and a 49er Fan. @KCBSKCALDesk @NBCLA @KTLAnewsdesk @ABC7 @FOXLA @TELEMUNDO52 @Univision34LA @Noticias62TV @KNX1070 @latimes @LaOpinionLA @TheEastsiderLA @bikinginla pic.twitter.com/l5v8j2EjoC— LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) October 23, 2020
