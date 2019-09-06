Google map of Huntington Drive North and TOpaz in El Sereno

El Sereno --  Authorities today identified a man who was killed while crossing Huntington Drive earlier this week by a hit-and-run driver who remains at large.

Edward Urdiales was struck about 8:40 p.m. Monday on Huntington at Topaz Street. The 62-year-old Los Angeles resident died at hospital, the coroner's office reported.

Urdiales was crossing Huntington  within a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a white vehicle, said Lt. Gus Barrientos of the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division said. The driver did not stop to administer aid to the injured pedestrian and fled east on Huntington, according to earlier reports.

No further description was released of the hit-and-run vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

