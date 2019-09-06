El Sereno -- Authorities today identified a man who was killed while crossing Huntington Drive earlier this week by a hit-and-run driver who remains at large.

Edward Urdiales was struck about 8:40 p.m. Monday on Huntington at Topaz Street. The 62-year-old Los Angeles resident died at hospital, the coroner's office reported.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Urdiales was crossing Huntington within a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a white vehicle, said Lt. Gus Barrientos of the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division said. The driver did not stop to administer aid to the injured pedestrian and fled east on Huntington, according to earlier reports.

No further description was released of the hit-and-run vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.