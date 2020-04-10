El Sereno -- Firefighters made quick work of a fire inside a home tonight, extinguishing the blaze in about 10 minutes.

Twenty-six firefighters were sent to the single-family home in the 2700 block of North Budau Avenue, near North Eastern Avenue, at about 7:40 p.m., according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was limited to contents inside the home.

All occupants made it out of the house, Prange said.

One person was evaluated by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to a hospital for further treatment, Prange said.

Further information about the patient was not available. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.