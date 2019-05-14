El SERENO - A man was taken into custody after shooting a nail gun at officers while barricaded in a home during an hours-long standoff Monday night, police said.
Officers responded to a residence in the 4800 block of Gambier Street at about 7 p.m. after receiving a call of a domestic dispute, said Sgt. Covarrubias with LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division.
When officers arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself in the home. During a 5-hour standoff, the barricaded suspect fired a nail gun at officers numerous times, Covarrubias said.
The suspect was taken into custody after SWAT was called in to get the man out of the house.
No officers were injured during the standoff, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.