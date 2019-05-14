El SERENO - A man was taken into custody after shooting a nail gun at officers while barricaded in a home during an hours-long standoff Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to a residence in the 4800 block of Gambier Street at about 7 p.m. after receiving a call of a domestic dispute, said Sgt. Covarrubias with LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division.

When officers arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself in the home. During a 5-hour standoff, the barricaded suspect fired a nail gun at officers numerous times, Covarrubias said.

The suspect was taken into custody after SWAT was called in to get the man out of the house.

No officers were injured during the standoff, police said.