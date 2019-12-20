El Sereno -- A man who held police at bay for five hours after a report of a disturbance at a home in May was sentenced Friday to four years in state prison.

Bruce Edward Stiff, 58, pleaded no contest to using force and violence in resisting an officer and admitted an allegation that he was armed with a weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Stiff was arrested May 13 following the standoff with Los Angeles police, who responded to a call about an altercation at the home in the 4800 block of Gambier Street, where he was staying.

Officials had also alleged that Stiff had fired a nail gun at officers.

He has remained behind bars since his arrest, jail records show.