El Sereno -- A groundbreaking ceremony will be held next week for one of the largest new apartment complexes to be built in the neighborhood in several years.

The 85-unit Rosa de Castilla Apartments for homeless veterans and other low-income residents will be built on the site of a former market at 4208 Huntington Drive South near Soto Street.

East LA Community Corporation, a nonprofit developer that has been numerous affordable housing projects across the Eastside, is using affordable housing bond funds to build the complex.

The $49 million development will include 49 units and services for homeless veterans, 14 units of general permanent supportive housing, and 20 units for low-income families and units for apartment managers.

New Directions for Veterans will provide on-site services to the homeless veteran residents, such as full-time individual case management, mental and supportive health services, employment and educational services.

The 4-story building will also include 68 parking spaces, 2,500 square feet of commercial ground floor retail, a community garden and other amenities. community garden, case manager and property manager offices and ample bicycle parking.

The ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday, August 29 at 10 am.