El Sereno -- The banks of the Arroyo Rosa de Castilla were once lined with vibrant California wild roses. Now, the stream is mostly covered up, encased in a concrete channel and largely forgotten by most residents. Except for Jorge Garcia.
Garcia is the president and co-founder of the El Sereno Historical Society. The Mexican Rancho era, when the Arroyo Rosa de Castilla still flowed freely through fields and ranchlands, is one of Garcia's favorite times in local history. It sparked his curiosity and drove him to get others involved to help preserve El Sereno landmarks.
Earlier this year, Garcia and his team were victorious in placing the old Farmdale Schoolhouse on the National Register of Historic Places, the first officially recognized historic landmark in El Sereno. The wood-framed, Victorian-style schoolhouse, which dates back to 1889, was the first school in El Sereno and is the oldest schoolhouse in L.A. Unified, according to a survey of the city’s historic sites.
“The reason we want to preserve Farmdale is because we’ve lost so much already,” said Garcia. “El Sereno has very few landmarks that are recognized as historic places, which is why it's important for us to preserve this [surviving] history.”
It's been thelack of recognition for El Sereno history and the loss of several landmarks, including the El Sereno Park Clubhouse, that have motivated Garcia to do more.
For example, the Mid-Century clubhouse, built in 1949, was demolished to construct new basketball courts several years ago. But a lack of funding has stalled the park improvements, leaving a weed-filled lot where the clubhouse once stood. It’s a bitter reminder of a missed opportunity to preserve neighborhood history, said Garcia.
“There's nothing there now … it's part of our park that's not being utilized.”
Despite these losses, Garcia, a father of five, loves the community where he grew up and raised a family. He enjoys the open space and hills and frequently walks his dogs and bikes through the neighborhood.
El Sereno, he says, has a “small-town feel in a big city.”
Marcos Franco is a third-year journalism student at Cal State LA with experience covering neighborhoods on the Eastside.
