Jorge Garcia in garden

El Sereno Historical Society president Jorge Garcia stands in front of the sunflowers that sprout from his backyard garden.

El Sereno -- The banks of the Arroyo Rosa de Castilla were once lined with vibrant California wild roses. Now, the stream is mostly covered up, encased in a concrete channel and largely forgotten by most residents. Except for Jorge Garcia.

Garcia is the president and co-founder of the El Sereno Historical Society. The Mexican Rancho era, when the Arroyo Rosa de Castilla still flowed freely through fields and ranchlands, is one of Garcia's favorite times in local history. It sparked his curiosity and drove him to get others involved to help preserve El Sereno landmarks.

Farmdale schoohouse courtesy el sereno historical society.jpg

The Old Farmdale Schoolhouse.

