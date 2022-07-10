El Sereno -- It’s hard to say what energizes Cristian Lira more: Playing wheelchair basketball or getting other curious adaptive athletes interested in the sport.
“I feel like I’m in a great space physically and with my emotions as well,” says the 23-year-old whose life was dramatically altered by a hit-and-run accident last September. “I’m ready to see where life takes me and ready to take the next step!”
‘Taking steps’ is a perfect metaphor for this young El Sereno man whose ankle was crushed by a speeding driver last September just months before his graduation from Cal State Northridge. “It happened so fast,” he remembers about the screeching tires, the explosion, and the bright white pain he felt.
Six surgeries later, doctors were still trying to save Lira’s ankle, but a persistent infection kept the healing at bay. He was presented with a choice: continue surgeries with the hopes the ankle would possibly heal one day or opt to have it amputated. “Either way, my ankle was fused which would leave me with little mobility,” he says. He decided to start a new way of living with a prosthetic in place of his shin, ankle and foot.
Being a Latino with a disability comes with great risk, explains Lira. There is an underlining stigma in the community about not being “whole” and “you get teased and made fun of a lot,” he says. But Lira was lucky. His family and friends were “supportive and I’m grateful for that.”
With the encouragement from his prosthetist, Lira was introduced to the world of adaptive sports last year, which would be a life-changing for the new graduate who was feeling lost in many ways.
At first, Lira recalls being reluctant to observe the friendly competition and adaptive sports workshops sponsored by Angel City Sports, a nonprofit which hosts events around Southern California. “I was very insecure about my body,” he admits. But watching how participants of all ages and abilities were enjoying playing adaptive tennis, golf, volleyball and more captivated him. “Seeing 5 and 6-year-old kids doing these sports really motivated me,” he says. “If those little ones are doing it, I can too!”
Lira started attending workshops and competitions. Often Paralympians – many whom competed in the recent Tokyo Paralympic Games – drop in to join games and offer coaching tips. Since his favorite sport to play is wheelchair basketball, Lira recalls how excited he was to meet Paralympian champions Matt Scott and Jorge Sanchez one day on the court.
Participating in adaptive sports has opened up a new world for Lira. He’s been recently hired by Angel City to help with outreach; at games and workshops he interacts with hundreds of new adaptive athletes. Recently, Lira was invited to join a City Terrace wheelchair basketball team. His infectious upbeat personality wins over many hesitant newcomers.
“The beauty of sports is that it closes the gap and it’s understood by able-bodied and disabled bodies,” he says. “When I was called an athlete for the first time, I didn’t believe it, but now I do.”
