El Sereno -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle shortly after midnight, police said.

The driver stopped to render aid and is cooperating with the investigation, said LAPD Central Division Detective Juan Campos. "There is no indication of impairment or other criminal acts," he said.

The pedestrian sustained severe injuries and was transported to a hospital and is now in stable condition.

The age or other details of the pedestrian were not available.

Update: The initial information received from the LAPD indicated that the pedestrian was struck by an LAPD patrol car. However, that information proved to be incorrect. We've updated the story with the most recent info from the LAPD.