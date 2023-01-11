El Sereno -- A choreographer turned businesswoman who opened an arts center and events facility is now working on adding a restaurant and performance space next door.
Kate Hutter Mason is seeking permission from the city to sell a full line of alcohol at Grey Gardens, an event and performance space that is currently under construction. It will be next door to Stomping Ground LA, a former print shop on Alhambra Avenue at Bullard Avenue that Mason bought and renovated three years ago.
Stomping Ground houses the L.A. Contemporary Dance Company, which Mason co-founded with a USC classmate in 2005, and hosts a variety of shows, dance and art classes, pop-up markets and other events.
"There will be synergy between the two spaces, but Grey Gardens will house slightly different events," Mason said. "It will curate live music, comedy, film and social dance events in its black box theater."
In addition, Grey Gardens is to have a restaurant that will also serve Stomping Ground.
"It will be simple dishes that people can get before heading to a show or hanging with friends," Mason said. "We will also invite local pop-up vendors to do special on-site nights."
Grey Gardens is expected to open in the middle of 2024 or early 2025.
Meanwhile, the L.A. Contemporary Dance Company is taking a break until spring.
“We will be taking a planned pause from outward-facing activities and producing,” said Napoleon Gladney, the company’s executive director. During the break, the various directors of the group will be reevaluating the company’s purpose, including their productions and education programs.
